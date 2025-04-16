Salmon Arm jazz musicians try something new with Group du Jour live show

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club Group du Jour band members

A quartet of well-known local jazz musicians have joined forces for a new project.

Group du Jour will play the Nexus at First Community in Salmon Arm on April 24.

Guitar player Jake Verburg is joining forces with pianist Colin Spence, bassist Dan Smith and Brian Pratt-Johnson, who will provide vocals and keep time on the drums.

In a statement from the Salmon Arm Jazz Club, the band members said they formed this group to try something new.

"It’s all about the journey of trying new material and new group dynamics," Verburg said.

Group du Jour’s setlist for this show will forgo the usual jazz standards and instead focus on more modern material including challenging jazz arrangements of pop tunes and instrumentals that flirt with smooth jazz.

This will be Group Du Jour’s first show as a group, despite their history in the local jazz scene as individuals.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Admission is by donation and coffee, tea and treats are available at intermission.

To learn more about this show and other upcoming jazz events you can visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club website.