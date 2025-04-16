Two Salmon Arm seniors killed in highway crash near Malakwa, police say

Photo: Luc Rempel The Sicamous RCMP detachment.

Sicamous Mounties said two seniors were killed when their SUV was struck by a semi on the Trans-Canada Highway near Malakwa on Tuesday.

On April 15 at about 2 p.m., police, BC Ambulance and the Malakwa Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Malakwa Road and Highway 1.

“The investigation determined that the driver of a Suzuki SUV attempted to cross the westbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway from Malakwa Road in order to turn left and proceed east on the Trans Canada Highway,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP.

“The driver failed to yield to a westbound semi truck towing a trailer which resulted in a collision in the westbound lanes of the TCH.”

The driver of the SUV was identified as a 76-year-old Salmon Arm resident who died in the collision along with his 73-year-old spouse.

The semi-truck driver was reportedly uninjured in the crash.