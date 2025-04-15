Crash on Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous cleared; highway open in both directions

Photo: DriveBC Red triangle indicates affected area

UPDATE: 5:45 p.m.

Emergency crews have cleared a crash east of Sicamous, and the Trans-Canada Highway has been reopened in both directions.

A collision between Malakwa Loop Road and Loftus Road closed the highway for several hours earlier on Tuesday.

Traffic was able to go around the closure using frontage roads, but increased congestion led to lengthy delays.

Crews were able to re-open the highway to traffic at about 5:15 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 4:07 p.m.

A collision has closed the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions east of Sicamous.

The highway is closed from Malakwa Loop Road and Loftus Road approximately 15 kilometres east of Sicamous.

Emergency vehicles are on scene.

A detour around the closed section of highway is available via Malakwa Road and Oxbow Frontage Road, but DriveBC warns motorists to expect delays.