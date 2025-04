Photo: DriveBC Red triangle indicates affected area

A collision has closed The Trans-Canada Highway in both directions east of Sicamous.

The highway is closed from Malakwa Loop Road and Loftus Road approximately 15 kilometres east of Sicamous.

Emergency vehicles are on scene.

A detour around the closed section of highway is available via Malakwa Road and Oxbow Frontage Road, but DriveBC warns motorists to expect delays.