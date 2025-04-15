Caution urged after Close calls with avalanche close calls outside Revelstoke

Photo: Avalanche Canada The aftermath of an avalanche that partially caught a skier southwest of Revelstoke.

A series of avalanche close-calls for skiers has led Parks Canada to urge caution in the backcountry in and around Glacier National Park.

Avalanche Canada reports there have been multiple slides in the past week that caught skiers, partially burying them.

“North-facing slopes in the alpine hold the best ski quality, but they also are concealing a reactive surface hoar layer,” said a notice from Parks Canada on Tuesday. “Folks in and around the region have been caught off-guard by this layer, resulting in several avalanche involvements.”

On Friday, April 11, two skiers were caught in an 2.5-magnitude avalanche on Bruins Glacier, on the slopes of Ursus Major Mountain.

“Loud whumpf immediately followed by slope releasing,” the report said. “Both skiers caught.”

The skier higher up the slope was pulled 40 metres by the slide, triggered their airbag, and was not buried. The second skier slid 60 metres and was partially buried, but was able to self-extricate.

On Sunday, April 14 a 1.5-magnitude avalanche caught a skier on Mount Tilley, southwest of Revelstoke.

“Slab broke above me near the smallest part of the feature and propagated across the entire feature,” said the report. “Went for a small ride and stayed mostly on top before tipping head first on the bench below. Partial burial to chest and no injuries.”

Avalanche Canada reports the slide risk in the alpine and treeline is moderate in the area around Revelstoke.