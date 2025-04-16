Revelstoke Mountain Resort fined $78,370 by WorkSafeBC

Photo: Samantha Holomay Revelstoke Mountain Resort has been fined over $78,000 for an incident that occurred in the fall of 2023

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has received an $78,370 fine for an incident that saw an employee hurt after a vehicle rolled down an embankment.

A penalty report from WorkSafeBC says workers at the resort were using a utility vehicle to transport materials to install parking lot signage when they backed up too close to an embankment which caused the truck they were in roll down the slope.

WorkSafeBC said an investigation was launched that found that there were no adequate guardrails in place that could have prevented the fall.

"In addition, the firm had not provided adequate supervision or training regarding operating mobile equipment adjacent to areas with steep terrain," said the penalty summary. "The firm failed to ensure riders of mobile equipment used seat belts while the equipment was in operation, and to ensure its mobile equipment had at least one rear-view mirror installed."

In an email to Castanet Revelstoke Mountain Resort said the incident happened in the fall of 2023, resulting in serious injuries to the employee.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the individual, their family and loved ones, and their co-workers who continue to live with the impacts from this incident," the resort said.

"It is our sincere mission to have anyone who visits, recreates, or works at the Resort to return home safely after enjoying the experiences our mountain offers. Since this 2023 incident, we have taken comprehensive steps to learn from and strengthen prevention and preparation practices to bolster safety across all operations."