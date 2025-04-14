New local produce delivery service aims to increase access to local farm goods

Photo: Nature Delivered Nature Delivered founder, Emily Jubenvill

A new organic food delivery business is hoping to bring fresh local produce to the doors of residents throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap in every season.

Nature Delivered, a business based out of Grindrod, has opened an online store featuring locally-grown vegetables, fruits, eggs and milk from trusted local farms.

They offer home delivery to addresses in Grindrod, Enderby, Armstrong, Salmon Arm, Sorrento, Vernon, Coldstream and Predator Ridge with flexible delivery and pick-up options.

"We’re local organic farmers ourselves, and we know that not everyone can make it to a farmer’s market or commit to a traditional CSA," said founder Emily Jubenvill.

"We wanted to make it simple and convenient for people to eat seasonally and support local growers without sacrificing flexibility or quality.”

Customers can either choose exactly what they would like to have delivered, or sign up for curated farmer’s choice boxes featuring a variety of in-season produce.

Produce on the website is clearly labelled with where it was grown and the growing practices used.

"Many people want to buy local, but don’t know where to start — or they’re frustrated by having to visit multiple stores,” Jubenvill said. “We also believe eating locally shouldn’t be overwhelming. That’s why we make sure we have enough variety to keep things delicious and approachable throughout the winter.”

She said the early spring is one of the more difficult periods to eat locally due to storage crops running low and first harvests still on the horizon.

However, Nature Delivered aims to increase access to local produce all year round.

"With careful planning and some support from the Lower Mainland, we’re able to keep local food on your plate —even when the fields are still waking up for the season," Jubenvill said.

To learn more or to place an order you can visit the website.