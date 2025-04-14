Two men charged with firearms offences related to Sicamous parking lot shooting

Photo: Luc Rempel

Two men arrested and charged for the attempted shooting of a person known to police in Sicamous last Sunday will appear in court this week.

In a statement released Monday, Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP said charges of discharging a firearm with intent were approved against two men from the Edmonton area.

Dhol Bol, 23, will be at the Kamloops law courts to answer to the charge on Tuesday, April 15, and Tofik Tofik, 18, is expected to appear on Wednesday, April 16.

On Sunday, April 6, at about 4 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of shots fired near The Legacy condo building in the 300-block of Mara Lane in Sicamous.

“Police arrived on scene and spoke with witnesses who described suspects leaving in a white SUV prior to police arriving,” McNeil said. “Police determined the intended target of the shooting was a Sicamous man who is known to police.”

The intended target was unharmed by the shooting and fled the scene in a different vehicle after being shot at in his pickup truck.

The man’s pickup truck was found to have multiple bullet holes and was seized as part of the investigation.

The two suspects were later apprehended by Salmon Arm Mounties after the pair abandoned their vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway in the Canoe area and attempted to hide in the woods.

The emergency response team was able to locate and arrest both men thanks to successful tracking from police dog services.