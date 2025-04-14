260250
Salmon Arm  

Trans-Canada Highway closing overnight near Tappen for bridge construction

Overnight delays on Hwy. 1

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed overnight near Tappen as bridge construction continues, with motorists warned to expect delays up to 30 minutes.

Bridge construction between Tappen Valley Road and Old Hatchery Road on Highway 1 will necessitate closures from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. starting on Monday.

The work is expected to take three days, with the final night of work set for Wednesday.

The road will be closed in both directions but motorists will still be allowed through every 30 minutes.

