Trans-Canada Highway closed at the R.W. Bruhn Bridge due to risk of falling rocks

Photo: Castanet Crews have Highway 1 closed at the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous due to the danger of falling rocks following an assessment Thursday by engineers.

The R.W. Bruhn Bridge will remain closed outside normal construction hours due to the risk of additional rockslides.

In a statement Friday, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit said Highway 1 is closed between Old Sicamous Road and Silver Sands Road while geotechnical experts monitor the stability of the slope above the highway.

The ministry said engineers took a close look at a section of the bluff on Thursday where rock had sloughed off.

“It was determined that additional rock could come down with risk of impact to the highway," the statement said.

This full closure of the Trans-Canada Highway could last through the weekend, although local residents will still be given access to Old Spallumcheen Road and Old Sicamous Road at the top of each hour with an escort vehicle.

Emergency services vehicles will also still be allowed through.

Motorists travelling between Sicamous and Salmon Arm are advised to take the alternate route along Highways 97A and 97B.