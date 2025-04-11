Salmon Arm based non-profit U Grow Girl uses flower farming to empower childhood sexual assault survivors

Photo: Deidra Kliner Photography U Grow Girl co-founders Leha Marshall and Crystal Wood

A local non-profit organization is blooming in Salmon Arm, using fresh flower farming to empower the survivors of childhood sexual abuse and to support women across the Shuswap.

U Grow Girl offers a safe and supportive environment for women healing from childhood sexual abuse.

Founded by childhood sexual assault survivors, U Grow Girl has recently announced they have received official non-profit certification.

April is sexual assault awareness month and U Grow Girl is committed to supporting survivors through their healing programs, awareness campaigns and community-based initiatives.

“One in three girls are sexually abused before the age of 18, and the need for healing is more urgent than ever,” said Leha Ward, co-founder of U Grow Girl. “By offering free healing experiences like our Time to Heal retreat, we help provide survivors with the tools and support they need to recover and reclaim their lives.”

In order to offer these free programs U Grow Girls offers next-day fresh flower delivery services to the Shuswap area with free delivery in Salmon Arm, Enderby and Grindrod.

Every bouquet purchased through U Grow Girls helps fund their healing programs and support women across the region.

“We are beyond grateful to our community and supporters who make our programs possible,” said Crystal Wood, co-founder of U Grow Girl.

“Together, we are creating a space where survivors can heal, grow, and thrive.”

The organization is hosting a healing blooms planting party on May 17.

Attendees are instructed to bring gardening gloves and smile to this free community event where you can plant flowers that help fund healing. There will also be a potluck lunch.

To learn more about U Grow Girl or to order fresh flowers for a good cause, visit their website.