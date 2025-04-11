Firefighters seek properties in Sorrento, Blind Bay to assist with wildfire training exercise

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is looking for homeowners in Blind Bay and Sorrento willing to let local firefighters conduct a wildfire training exercise onto their property.

In a statement on their website the CSRD announced plans to conduct training exercises in the Blind Bay and Sorrento area on May 10.

Firefighters will be taking part in a course from the BC Wildfire Service training structural firefighters on how to defend properties during an interface fire.

“All 13 CSRD Fire Departments, plus crews from Salmon Arm, Golden, Armstrong and Sicamous, will work in task forces to simulate a large interface fire that has spread into the community,” reads the statement.

“We know from experience that when embers from a nearby wildfire drop into a community, they create spot fires. Small spot fires can grow quickly and cause the most damage when they land on or near flammable items around the home.”

Residents are warned there will be a heavy presence of emergency vehicles in the community on Saturday, May 10, when the exercises are slated to take place.

The CSRD said in order to have a successful training exercise, officials need access to properties in a variety of neighbourhoods to allow them to simulate the extinguishing of spot fires.

Firefighters will be spraying some water during the exercises but usually only on lawns and treed areas.

“By volunteering your property, you not only contribute to vital firefighter training but also gain firsthand insights on how to safeguard your home from wildfire,” the CSRD said in the statement.

Any property owners interested in allowing their property to be used for this training is asked to contact Len Youden, deputy regional fire chief, by emailing [email protected] or calling 250-832-8194.