Paper bags being dropped off for Salmon Arm Rotary's annual food drive

Photo: Salmon Arm Rotary Clubs

Salmon Arm Rotary Club volunteers have already begun making the rounds and dropping off paper bags for the club's annual food drive.

The Salmon Arm Rotary Clubs Food Drive is happening this Saturday, April 12.

Salmon Arm residents should receive a paper bag on their doorstep or driveway sometime between April 6 and 10.

Residents can fill their bag with non-perishable food items and put it out on their doorstep or driveway before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Rotary club members will be travelling around Salmon Arm to pick up the newly-filled bags, and all donations will go directly to local food banks and the Shuswap Area Family Emergency Society to help those in need.

Cash or cheque donations are also accepted. Cheques should be made payable to Second Harvest or Shuswap Rotary.