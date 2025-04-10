Where they stand: Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies candidates discuss affordability

Photo: The Canadian Press

With the federal election coming up on April 28, Castanet caught up with candidates in the new Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding to ask them about what they and their parties will do to address the issue of affordability.

Conservatives blame Liberals

Mel Arnold, Conservative candidate and incumbent MP, blamed cost of living increases on the current Liberal government.

“People across the Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding have shared with me their struggles with affordability and the cost-of-living increases driven by the Liberal government’s inflationary spending and incessant tax hikes,” he said.

“Policies that the Liberals have only paused for the election period to try to trick Canadians into voting for more of the same."

He sid a Conservative government would lower personal income taxes by 15 per cent, remove the federal carbon tax and remove GST from new homes and Canadian-made vehicles.

Liberals plan to cut taxes

Ken Robertson, running under the Liberal banner in Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies, said his party will put money in pockets by slashing taxes for the middle class and investing in housing and social supports.

"Our Liberal plan to make life more affordable will cut taxes and help Canadians afford a home, access dental care, and secure reliable child care," Robertson said.

He said the plan will "save Canadians thousands of dollars every year," noting the details are available for viewing on the Liberal Party's website.

"They include building 500,000 new homes and delivering a middle class tax cut," he said.

NDP wants to help renters

NDP candidate Phaedra Idzan said affordability issues are one of the main reasons she is running in the election.

“Like many others, I too am struggling with the rising costs and lack of affordable housing,” she explained.

“I have a 29-year-old son who currently lives with my husband and me because the high cost of housing has made it impossible for him to move out.”

She pointed to NDP plans to keep costs down and protect renters.

“New Democrats are committed to making life more affordable by eliminating the GST on essential items like groceries, restaurant meals, diapers, kids' clothing, phone and internet bills, and home heating,” she said.

“We’ll protect renters and lower rents by banning corporations from purchasing homes that remain affordable.”

PPC would simplify income tax

PPC candidate Michael Henry said he believes lowering income taxes will help to ease affordability issues.

“The People’s Party of Canada believes that all Canadians deserve to keep more of what they earn-regardless of income level,” he explained. “Our tax plan simplifies the system and ensures fairness across the board.”

The PPC income tax plan would replace the current multi-tiered system with just 2 income tax rates; 15% on income up to $100,000 and 25% on income over $100,000.

He also pointed to his parties opposition to government spending as a way to help lower inflation.

“Instead of bloated government programs and band-aid subsidies, we offer real solutions: Fix the root causes, restore affordability, and put Canadians first,” Henry said.

Greens would close loopholes

Owen Madden, running for the Greens, also offered an income tax based solution to affordability issues.

“The Green Party has a simple proposal to turn the corner on the issue — let's drop income tax for the one-third of Canadians that earn less than $40,000 annually,” he said.

“These savings will strengthen communities as the demographic that it assists spends their money on the local economy.”

He added the Greens also plan to close tax loopholes used by the richest Canadians and implement universal pharmacare.

“Lastly, we need to identify the cost of Climate Change in our everyday lives," Madden said.

"My own house insurance is up 25% due to the cost of insurance providers paying out on rebuilding the homes we have lost to rampant Wildfires and Flooding."

“We will tackle Canada's contribution to the global climate emergency by transitioning our economy away from fossil fuels and generate well-paying jobs in the process,” he added.

Learn more before you vote

You can hear more from candidates at upcoming all-candidate forums, including on Wednesday, April 9, in Celista, Thursday, April 10, in Chase, Tuesday, April 15, in Salmon Arm, and online via livestream on the Castanet website on April 22.