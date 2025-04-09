All-Candidates Meeting to be held at Chase arena Thursday night

Photo: Google Guide/ Mike F

Chase residents will get an opportunity to see where federal election candidates stand on issues that matter to them at an All-Candidates Meeting Thursday night.

The Chase and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting the meeting on the mezzanine floor of the Art Holding Memorial Arena at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 10.

Candidates for the Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies electoral district will be in attendance to answer questions submitted by Chase residents.

Attendees arriving at the meeting will be given a card to write a question on, and the master of ceremonies will then read these questions to the candidates in attendance.

Conservative candidate Mel Arnold, PPC candidate Michael Henry, Green party candidate Owen Madden and Liberal candidate Ken Robertson are all confirmed to be attending the meeting.

NDP candidate Phaedra Idzan is the only candidate who has not yet confirmed attendance, according to Christina Lutterman from the Chase and District Chamber of Commerce.