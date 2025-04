Photo: CSRD

A water quality advisory has been issued for Sorrento due to high turbidity following recent rainfall and spring melting.

The advisory was issued Wednesday morning by the CSRD in consultation with Interior Health.

The CSRD said a boil-water notice has not been issued, but those with weakened immune systems are being advised to boil their water or use an alternate source.

For more information, call the CSRD at 1-888-248-2773 or IH at 250-851-7340.