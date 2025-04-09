Crown wants four years for Salmon Arm man who had sexual relationship with 15-year-old

Photo: KTW file photo

A middle-aged Salmon Arm man who plotted to hide his sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl from his wife and neighbours could spend four years in prison.

Vincent Massie, 48, appeared Tuesday for his hearing in B.C. Supreme Court at the Salmon Arm Law Courts. He is being sentenced for one count of sexual assault and one count of child luring.

Massie was originally facing four separate charges related to his month and a half long relationship with the 15-year-old girl, but in exchange for pleading guilty to sexual assault and child luring, the remaining charges were stayed.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Christopher Giaschi heard sentencing submissions from the Crown on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Danika Heighes said the Crown wants a four-year prison sentence for Massie.

'Graphic' online messages

According to an agreed statement of facts, the complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, began an online relationship with Massie in the fall of 2018.

Court heard Massie was aware of the age of the victim from the beginning of the relationship.

The two communicated by text message and Facebook messenger.

Heighes described the content of the messages as "graphic," and said they included declarations of love, discussions about oral and penetrative sex as well as the sexual preferences of Massie and the victim.

Messages included nude photos and videos from the victim sent at Massie's request, and soon turned to discussions of how to arrange an in-person sexual liaison without alerting Massie’s girlfriend, his neighbours or the mother of the victim.

In October of 2018, they arranged a meeting and Massie had unprotected sexual intercourse with the victim.

Following this encounter, Massie and the victim continued to message each other for another few weeks, and tried to arrange further sexual encounters.

In 2019, the victim went to police with a statement and a criminal investigation soon followed.

Massie was arrested in the summer of 2022, and he has been free on an undertaking since his release a short time later.

The court was told he has 12 previous criminal convictions, but none of a sexual nature or connected to violence against children.

Victim's struggles with depression

The victim appeared in court on Tuesday to read a victim impact statement detailing her ongoing struggles with severe depression following the incident.

“As a result of Vincent Massie's criminal actions against me, I continuously struggle with copious amounts of anxiety, depression, low self esteem and poor anger management,” she said.

“I struggle so dearly with these issues that at times I am unable to eat, leave my house and I suffer from nightmares on the rare occasions that I am able to fall asleep.”

She added her ability to trust other people has been “destroyed.”

The defence is set to make its submissions when Massie's sentencing hearing resumes Wednesday morning.