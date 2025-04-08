Award-winning Canadian writer coming to Salmon Arm for a special presentation

Photo: Word on the Lake Writers' Festival

Award-winning Canadian author John Vailant is coming to Salmon Arm for a special presentation at the SASCU Recreation Centre on May 18.

This event is part of the 2025 Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival, which will be held at the Prestige Harbourfront from May 16 to 18.

Vailant’s first book The Golden Spruce was a bestseller and multi-award winner, earning him the Governor General’s and Rogers Trust awards for non-fiction.

His work as a freelance writer has been printed worldwide in publications like The New Yorker, The Atlantic, National Geographic, The Guardian and more.

His latest book Fire Weather: The Making of a Beast follows the events and aftermath of the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire that destroyed 2,400 homes.

Admission is by donation with all proceeds going to the Shuswap Preparedness Fund.

To learn more about this event and others taking place during the 2025 Word on the Lake Writers' Festival you can visit the festival website.