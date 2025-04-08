255082
Salmon Arm  

Two men facing charges in connection with Sunday afternoon shooting in Sicamous

Charges laid after shooting

Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting on Sunday in Sicamous.

Emergency crews were called to the 300-block of Mara Lane at about 4 p.m. on Sunday for a report of shots fired. No one was injured, police said, including the intended target, whose bullet-riddled vehicle was seized by investigators.

Witnesses told Mounties they saw the suspects leave in a white SUV, and police said a vehicle matching that description refused to stop for them before it was found abandoned just outside Salmon Arm.

Dhol John Bol, 22, and Tofik Abdulkadir Tofik, 18, were arrested a short time later with the help of a police dog.

Both men are charged with a single count of discharging a firearm with intent, expected to appear in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Sicamous Mounties called the shooting “an isolated, targeted incident.”

The investigation is ongoing.

