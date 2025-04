Photo: Skwlax te Secwepemcu?l'ecw

Motorists on the Trans-Canada Highway on Tuesday morning are being warned to drive with caution due to a washout east of Chase,

According to DriveBC, the washout is between Squilax Turtle Valley Road and Little River Road.

The washout closed the highway in both directions earlier Tuesday morning, but traffic is now getting through at a reduced speed.

An alternate route of Highway 97 to Highway 97A/97B is available.