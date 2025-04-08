Where they stand: Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies candidates discuss public safety

Photo: KTW file photo

With the federal election coming up on April 28, Castanet caught up with candidates in the new Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding to ask them about what they and their parties will do to address public safety concerns.

Incumbent Conservative MP Mel Arnold blamed the Liberal government for failing to provide enough judges and resources to prosecute criminals.

“The Liberal government’s catch-and-release bail policies allow those arrested for crimes to walk free and inflict more crimes on Canadians, often on the same day,” Arnold said. “When crime is not prosecuted, it isn’t punished, and future crimes are not deterred.”

He added a Conservative government would strengthen policies, legislation and the courts to ensure criminals are prosecuted.

Former criminal prosecutor Owen Madden is running on behalf of the Green party, and he says he believes blaming the justice system fails to get to the root of the problem.

“I am very concerned about public safety, but crime trends reflect a complex interplay of factors, including poverty and lack of decent housing, along with mental illness and drug addiction,” Madden said.

“Simply blaming the current justice system for perceived increases in crime misses the root causes and does nothing to solve them.”

Madden said based on what he's seen, "a punitive, 'one size fits all' approach to justice" is not effective.

“I support evidence-based crime-reduction using multiple strategies to address the causes and prioritize prevention,” he said.

The People’s Party of Canada are running candidate Michael Henry, who said he believes Canadians are fed up with repeat offenders walking free.

“If elected, I would push for mandatory minimum sentences for criminals who use weapons in the commission of a crime — no more slaps on the wrist,” Henry said.

“Rather than turning homeowners into enforcers, I believe we need to fix the broken justice system and put dangerous criminals behind bars where they belong.”

Ken Robertson, Liberal candidate, said keeping communities safe is one of his party’s top priorities.

“If elected, we would take a balanced, proactive approach to address this issue,” Robertson said. “That means continuing to support and strengthen local policing with modern resources and community-based strategies that focus on building trust between law enforcement and the people they serve.”

Robertson said the party also plans to tackle the “root causes” of crime like poverty, addiction, mental health, lack of opportunity and inadequate housing.

NDP candidate Phaedra Idzan said her party is committed to investing in safe communities.

“Everyone deserves to feel secure in their homes and neighbourhoods,” Idzan said. “Your family car should stay exactly where you left it — no one should ever experience the stress and panic of discovering it’s been stolen.”

She said Conservative cuts to policing budgets and border patrol staffing made it more difficult to keep people safe.

“The NDP will take bold action to strengthen our borders and major ports,” she said. “This includes rehiring the 1,100 border officers who were cut and implementing additional measures to enhance safety.”

You can hear more from candidates at upcoming all candidate forums, including on Wednesday, April 9, in Celista, Tuesday, April 15, in Salmon Arm, and online via livestream on the Castanet website on April 22.