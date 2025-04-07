Shuswap Hospice Society announces November date for 2025 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars fundraiser

Photo: Kristall Burgess

The Shuswap Hospice Society has announced Nov. 15 will be the date of 2025’s Dancing with the Shuswap Stars Fundraiser.

Preparations for this year's edition of the popular fundraiser are well underway, with proceeds from the event going directly to the Shuswap Hospice Society to help provide free care and support to sick, dying and grieving residents in the Shuswap.

The 2024 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars event raised more than $80,000 for the Shuswap Hospice.

Every year residents gather to watch local celebrity dancers perform a ballroom dance routine at a special gala event.

Supporters purchase star votes to boost the chances of their favourite dancers and raise money for a great cause.

“We are thrilled with the support from Shuswap residents who buy tickets to the event and give so generously through their Star donations to our contestants,” said Amanda Moga, chair of the organizing committee.

“Special thanks go out to our community-minded dancers, who volunteer their time and put in enormous efforts fundraising on behalf of Hospice. Without them, we would have nothing,” she added.

Recruitment of dancers is already underway for the 2025 event which will take place at the SASCU Recreation Centre.

If you are interested in participating as a dance couple, email Tracy Hughes at [email protected] for more information.