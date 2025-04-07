Vehicle slams through doors at Salmon Arm Dollarama

Photo: Luc Rempel

It’s business as usual at the Salmon Arm Dollarama despite the obvious damage from someone’s vehicle crashing through the entrance area earlier today.

Emergency crews were called to the store, 2991 10th Ave., at about noon on Monday after a vehicle smashed into the front entrance.

A Dollarama manager told Castanet he was unable to comment on the incident.

Work crews have been replacing the bent and shattered doors and windows with pieces of plywood while the store waits for replacement materials to arrive.

The store remains open for regular business.