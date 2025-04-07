Suspects arrested near Salmon Arm after 'targeted and isolated' shooting in Sicamous: RCMP

Photo: Luc Rempel

Two men are in custody and no injuries are reported after gunshots were fired near a condo in Sicamous — an incident police are calling “isolated and targeted."

Emergency crews were called to the 300-block of Mara Lane in Sicamous at about 4 p.m. on Sunday for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived on scene, Mounties said witnesses described seeing suspects leave in a white SUV.

“Police determined the target of the shooting was a Sicamous man who is known to police,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP.

“The man had fled from the scene in another vehicle.”

RCMP officers soon located the man believed to be the target of the shooting and found him unharmed. The man’s truck was left with multiple bullet holes and was seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

Salmon Arm Mounties attempted a traffic stop on a white SUV that was travelling westbound on Highway 1 a short time later, but the vehicle refused to stop.

It was later found abandoned near the Trans-Canada Highway in Canoe.

RCMP dog services and Emergency Response Team members soon launched a search for the two suspects. They were tracked down by police dogs and arrested without further incident.

Police said both suspects are well known to Alberta Mounties.

McNeil acknowledged this was an alarming incident for Sicamous but stressed that all suspects are in custody.

“A shooting in a residential area during midday is alarming, however this was an isolated targeted incident with both suspects in police custody," he said.

The investigation is ongoing.