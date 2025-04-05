Salmon Arm-Shuswap MLA says he supports Canada's sovereignty after posting controversial image on social media

Photo: Luc Rempel

David Williams, Conservative MLA for the Salmon Arm-Shuswap riding, found himself in hot water after posting an image that appeared to support making Canada a protectorate of the United States on his personal Facebook page.

The post went viral after it was spotted by CKNW radio presenter Jas Johal, who characterized it as supporting a western Canada separatist viewpoint.

Wiliams said he posted the image while he was heading out the door, and did not carefully read the post.

“There's absolutely no way I believe that we should be a protectorate of the United States, that's why I took it down,” he said.

The picture shows a map highlighting B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, and the Yukon labelled as “The Republic of Western Canada,” and a sub-header denoting the republic as a protectorate of the United States.

The highlighted area also leaves out Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

When he posted the image, Williams had added his own comment.

“We must not give up on the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island. Confederation has not been fair to the Western provinces. Something needs to change,” the post read.

Williams said he initially liked the image because he believes the Western provinces are not treated fairly.

“It looked like basically the West not having a voice, and I go, 'You know what? Yeah, we haven't got a fair shake from Confederation,'” he said. “If it hadn't said protectorate I might have left it up.”

Williams told Castanet he took down the post about an hour and a half after posting it, and no one from the Conservative Party asked him to take it down or likely even saw it.

“Canada is an independent country, and always will be, end of story,” he added.

He added that he still believes Western Canada needs “a stronger voice,” but the incident taught him not to “repost something unless you thoroughly read it.”