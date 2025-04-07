'He was seeking a sex slave'; Salmon Arm man sent to prison for luring teens online

Photo: Luc Rempel

A Salmon Arm man who targeted more than a dozen teens online to be his "sex slaves" has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison, and he won't be allowed on the internet until 2032.

Brecken Peters, 27, was sentenced Friday in B.C. Supreme Court in Salmon Arm after pleading guilty last year to one count each of possession of child pornography and child luring. He was originally facing six charges, but most were stayed as part of a plea deal.

Over a period of months in 2021, Peters recruited 13 girls between 13 and 17 to enter into what he described as a "sex slave relationship" in exchange for payment.

“They are graphic, they are sexually explicit, they are objectifying of the female children within them,” Crown prosecutor Danika Heighes said in court Monday, describing Peters' communications with the girls.

“He was very clear that he was seeking a sex slave.”

'Psychological sexual violence'

According to an agreed statement of facts, Peters gave the girls a list of "authoritarian and demeaning rules" about how they were to communicate with him, what they would wear and when they would use the toilet, as well as some sexual requirements.

“Random underwear checks were mandatory, all activities had to be recorded,” it reads.

Court heard Peters was found in possession of a child pornography collection consisting of 13 images and 78 videos.

“Mr. Peters was seeking out child pornography to be created specifically for him by female children on the internet," Heighes said.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith sentenced peters to 27 months in federal prison — 18 months for child luring and nine for the child pornography offence. He called Peters' actions "a form of psychological sexual violence."

Lengthy internet ban

Defence lawyer Glenn Verdurmen argued for a sentence of house arrest, which can be no longer than two years.

Smith said that wouldn't be long enough.

“I am not satisfied that a sentence of less than two years imprisonment would be a fit sentence in this case, because in my view it would not adequately account for denunciation and deterrence,” he said.

For five years following his prison sentence, Peters will be prohibited from accessing the internet or having any contact with people younger than 16.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender for the next 20 years.