North Shuswap Chamber of Commerce hosting an all-candidates forum in Celista

Photo: North Shuswap Community Hall website

The North Shuswap Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all-candidates forum on Wednesday, April 9, where residents can learn more about their riding's MP hopefuls.

All five candidates for the federal Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding will be attending the forum, which will be held at the North Shuswap Community Hall at 5456 Squilax-Anglemont Rd. in Celista.

Attendees will hear from incumbent MP Mel Arnold, representing the Conservatives, Michael Henry who is running for the People's Party of Canada, Phaedra Idzan of the NDP, Owen Madden on behalf of the Green Party and Ken Robertson who is running for the Liberals.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the forum will start at 6:30.

The upcoming federal election will happen on April 28. Advance polling opens on April 18.