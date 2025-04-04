Search and rescue crew responded to 22 emergencies on Shuswap Lake last year

Photo: District of Sicamous

The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 crew responded to 22 emergency calls in 2024, what one member called "a bit of a down year."

RCM SAR members from Station 106 and the Shuswap Life Boat Society presented at the Columbia Shuswap Regional District committee of the whole meeting on Thursday,

The Shuswap Life Boat Society is a non-profit organization that raises money to help fund the work done by Station 106.

“We are actually the only fresh water search and rescue within RCM SAR,” said Doug Wasylenki, deputy station leader of administration, noting the other 29-plus stations are all located on the coast.

"We're an all-volunteer charity that saves lives on the water," Wasylenki said. “The crews are ready to be called out anytime, day or night, any kind of weather."

He said the Shuswap station responds to between 20 and 40 emergencies on the water every year.

“Where somebody is calling 911, we're getting our crews out to go with the ambulances on the water,” Wasylenki said. “We train hard…all our crews have first aid marine qualifications. We have some of our volunteers who are at the master vessel status.”

Wasylenki said last year, the team responded to 22 emergencies and logged 7,491 volunteer hours.

“The other one I'd like to bring the committee's attention to is the total stand down hours, so that is when we're not available. That is zero," he said.

"That means that last year, as in previous years, 365 days of the year, 24 hours a day we’re available.”

Last year also saw a change in leadership for the Station 106 marine search and rescue crew. Former station leader Rob Sutherland stepped back from his role, and Tamara Lansing stepped forward to fill the role.

Bruce Weicker, president of the Shuswap Lifeboat Society, said there will be a grand opening for the new RCM SAR Station 106 boathouse on May 24.

The new boathouse was recently installed at the Main Street dock in Sicamous.

Weicker thanked the CSRD board for its support in getting the new boathouse built.

“I can honestly say the boathouse is in existence today because of you people around this group right here,” he said. “You supported us. You backed us.”

He said that the new boathouse allowed the search and rescue to quickly respond to a senior in Seymour Arm who required medical assistance in January earlier this year.

“I understand how important this crew is, and I understand the hours that you put in. Thank you so much for all that you do,” said Mayor Colleen Anderson.

“And now, especially with the bridge construction and those construction workers that are working on those cranes and hanging off that bridge, and all the traffic that's being directed around Mara Lake now as well. The potential for an incident has gone up.”