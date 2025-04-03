NimbleFingers bluegrass festival, workshops returns to Sorrento this summer

Photo: NimbleFingers Instagram page

The NimbleFingers Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Workshops and Festival is returning to the Sorrento Centre this summer.

The festival brings together world-class instructors to create a lively music festival celebrating the best in bluegrass and old-time music.

Expert instructors will lead hands-on workshops in guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, vocals and more, with no experience necessary.

This year’s music festival will take place on July 12, and features an all-star lineup including Never Come Down, Lonesome Ace Stringband, Golden Shoals and John Reischman.

Workshops will take place two weeks before and after the music festival, with the first week set for July 6 to 11. Week two to run from July 13 to 18.

To purchase tickets for the festival day or register for a workshop, visit the NimbleFingers website.