The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce to host all-candidates election forum

Photo: Emily Ferguson

The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce will host an all-candidates forum in the coming weeks, allowing the public to hear directly from candidates and learn about their platforms ahead of the federal election.

The forum will be held on Tuesday, April 15, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Song Sparrow Hall.

The event is open to everyone, but seating is available on a first come, first served basis with a maximum capacity for 180 attendees.

“As a non-partisan organization, the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce does not endorse political parties or candidates,” said Christine Jontz-Barbour, executive cirector.

“Our role is to provide a neutral platform for the community to engage in an informative discussion and gain insight into the election.”

Questions for the candidates must be submitted via emails to [email protected] before the forum. The deadline for questions is noon on Friday, April 11.

All questions will be kept anonymous and there will be no open mic for audience questions at the event.

In the statement announcing the event, the chamber said “strict guidelines for respectful conduct” have been implemented.

The forum said there will be no disruptions, heckling or comments from the crowd permitted, and anyone seen to be causing a disturbance will be asked to leave by event security.

There are five candidates in the running to be MP in the new Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding. This includes incumbent Conservative Mel Arnold, Liberal Party candidate Ken Robertson, the NDP's Phaedra Idzan, the Green Party's Owen Madden and PPC candidate Michael Henry.

Voters across Canada head to the polls on April 28 to choose their next federal government. Advance polling opens on April 18.