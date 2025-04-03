Salmon Arm roofing company uses power of social media to recover stolen tools

Photo: Mathieu Richmond Surveillance footage of one man involved in the theft

A local roofing company was able to recover some of its tools that had been stolen in an early morning break-in thanks to the power of social media.

When Mathieu Richmond arrived to work at Standard Roofing at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, he and the other roofers found their fenced in work yard had been broken into.

Richmond said thousands of dollars worth of tools had been stolen.

“We looked in the trucks and noticed hand tools, harnesses, batteries… and just all the trucks doors open, toolboxes open and stuff like that," he said.

They also discovered two of the work trucks had pierced gas tanks, although it is unclear if the burglars were able to siphon any gas out of the tanks.

After reviewing the security footage, Richmond discovered their work yard had been burgled between 4 and 5 a.m., only an hour or so before the roofers arrived to work.

“There was a trail of hand tools around the back of the property,” he explained. “It looks like they stole one of our wheelbarrows and were doing trips.”

Richmond said between the damage and the tools stolen, the roofing company was looking at nearly a $10,000 loss.

After reporting the theft to Salmon Arm RCMP, Richmond took to a local Facebook group and asked the public for help identifying some of the suspects with images taken from surveillance videos.

By noon on Monday, just a few hours after the burglary took place, Richmond had received a tip about a property off of Highway 97B where some of the stolen tools could have been taken.

Salmon Arm RCMP officers went with Richmond and a few of the other roofers to follow up on the tip.

“We found a good bunch of the stuff… in a trailer, and then someone in a blue F150 fled the scene, we assume, with the rest of our tools,” he said.

While they were able to recover many of the stolen tools, Richmond said some key items for the business are still missing.

“There's a bunch of European sheet metal hand tools that were taken that are super specific,” he said. “I don't know where they would sell them, or what they would do with them, but that's the stuff we're still missing are these super expensive hand pliers.”

Richmond said Salmon Arm police have been extremely helpful and he is very grateful for all their help.

Mounties were able to make one arrest related to the burglary, however Richmond said the occupants of the blue F150 are still at large and the search for the missing hand tools continues.