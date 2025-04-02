258533
Salmon Arm  

Free webinar for outdoor recreation groups on wildfire mitigation, preparedness

Wildfire resilience webinar

The Outdoor Recreation Council of B.C. is offering a free webinar on wildfire resilience and how outdoor recreation groups can lead in mitigation and preparedness.

In its latest newsletter, the Shuswap Trail Alliance include a link to register for a wildfire resilience webinar set for Tuesday, April 8, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“What happened in Jasper and Los Angeles shows that forest fires can impact any community,” reads the statement from the Outdoor Recreation Council.

“As the stewards of the urban-wildland interface, forest fire mitigation and disaster preparation is something the outdoor recreation community is uniquely positioned and experienced to take on.”

The one-hour panel discussion will feature knowledgeable speakers to help attendees learn more about how outdoor recreation groups can be prepared for wildfires in their areas.

John Palozzi is a communications officer from the BC Wildfire Service specializing in wildfire prevention. He will discuss FireSmart activities and how to access provincial funding for mitigation projects.

Kevin Kriese is a past chair of the Forest Practices Board as well as a wildfire resilience consultant. Kriese will talk about his role as the trail coordinator of the Bulkley Valley Cross Country ski club and fuel treatment projects the club has undertaken.

Anyone interested in registering for the webinar can sign up here. To learn more about the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC you can visit their website.

