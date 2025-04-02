Chase Mounties nab suspect after man allegedly wields machete at Scotch Creek gas station

Photo: Glacier Media

Chase Mounties say they quickly arrested a suspect after a man was seen allegedly hitting vehicles with a machete at a gas station in Scotch Creek.

On March 21, just before 7 p.m., Chase police officers responded to a weapons complaint at the gas station, located at 3877 Squilax-Anglemont Rd.

“The male suspect was allegedly wielding a machete and causing damage at the business,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark.

A witness at the scene told Castanet the suspect struck the gas station, his own vehicle and a passing fire truck with the machete before police arrived.

When police arrived on scene they were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Clark said the man is known to police.

“Although uninjured, the suspect was taken to hospital for any treatment he might require,” he added.

The incident is still under investigation, and police have submitted charges to BC Prosecution for assessment.