258533
Salmon Arm  

Chase Mounties nab suspect after man allegedly wields machete at Scotch Creek gas station

Arrest in gas station ruckus

- | Story: 542184

Chase Mounties say they quickly arrested a suspect after a man was seen allegedly hitting vehicles with a machete at a gas station in Scotch Creek.

On March 21, just before 7 p.m., Chase police officers responded to a weapons complaint at the gas station, located at 3877 Squilax-Anglemont Rd.

“The male suspect was allegedly wielding a machete and causing damage at the business,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark.

A witness at the scene told Castanet the suspect struck the gas station, his own vehicle and a passing fire truck with the machete before police arrived.

When police arrived on scene they were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Clark said the man is known to police.

“Although uninjured, the suspect was taken to hospital for any treatment he might require,” he added.

The incident is still under investigation, and police have submitted charges to BC Prosecution for assessment.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

257244


251344
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
255736
Real Estate
5118127
Unit #612, 2440 Old Okanagan Highway, Westbank, British Columbia V4T 3A3
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$524,900
more details
257264


257075


Send us your News Tips!


258875


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Cinnamon
Cinnamon Shuswap BC SPCA >


251073


258801


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
258845