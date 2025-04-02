258533
Outdoor burning allowed in Sicamous, but district reminds residents to burn responsibly

The District of Sicamous has put out a statement reminding residents while outdoor burning is permitted during the first two weeks of April, all fires must comply with outdoor burning regulations.

In a statement on its website, the district reminded residents all outdoor burns must comply with Outdoor Burning Bylaw No. 452, 2002.

The bylaw allows for the outdoor burning of yard waste during the first two weeks of April and the last two weeks of October. However, the bylaw also includes several provisions to ensure fire safety during these burns.

Fires must not exceed one metre in diameter and one metre in height.

If a burn barrel is used, it must be equipped with a spark arrestor to prevent ash and spark emission.

Fires must be continuously supervised, and to lower the amount of smoke produced, it is recommended to start the fire with clean, seasoned wood before adding any damp yard waste.

A hot burning fire will limit excess smoke from being produced and ensure the fire stays lit as damp materials are gradually added.

For more information about outdoor burning, contact the District of Sicamous bylaw enforcement officer at 250-833-6952 or Sicamous Fire Rescue fire chief Lorenzo De Arcangelis at 250-836-2271.

