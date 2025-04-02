255082
Salmon Arm  

District of Sicamous awards $90K contract to consulting firm for Official Community Plan review

$90K contract for OCP

The District of Sicamous is preparing to start work on an Official Community Plan review as council approved the award of a $90,000 contract to begin the process.

The district's existing OCP was adopted in 2016, and requires a formal review and updates following changes to provincial housing legislation.

At the March 26 Sicamous council meeting, Dean Strachan, chief administrative officer, said staff recommended awarding the contract to Urban Systems.

“We got some funding in order to pursue the OCP update,” Strachan said. “We're taking the opportunity to do a number of components of the OCP at the same time, one of those being our riparian.”

Funding for the project will come from a provincial grant intended to help support municipal governments implement changes to housing legislation.

Sicamous received $163,000 from this grant, with the remaining $73,000 anticipated to be spent on other OCP review-related expenses.

Staff reviewed proposals from three different consulting firms. Urban Systems was chosen for its greater experience with OCPs in the province, as well as its proximity to Sicamous.

“They had a higher level of local participation with their planners being located in Kelowna versus Calgary,” Strachan said. “They identified more opportunities to be here as well as more direct participation in our consultation.”

Council voted unanimously to authorize the award of the $90,000 RFP to Urban Systems.

