Salmon Arm woman arrested after allegedly threatening to smash neighbour's face

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Police arrested a local woman after she allegedly refused to stop loudly swearing and threatening her neighbour, including threats to "smash his face in."

On March 9, Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a complaint at a residence on 11 Street SE at about 7 p.m.

A complainant told police their female neighbour was continuously yelling and threatening to smash his face in.

Mounties said the neighbour in question was well known to officers due to numerous similar incidents.

“Police attended and spoke with the woman who then began screaming, swearing and denying anything happened to the officer,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“The woman slammed her front door in the officer’s face while he was attempting to de-escalate her.”

When the officer walked back to the complainant to follow-up, police alleged the woman left her house and began yelling loudly and making further threats.

“The woman was verbally warned by the officer to go home, but continued her tirade,” Hodges added.

The woman was eventually arrested for causing a disturbance and uttering threats. She was later released on conditions with a future court date to speak to the allegations.

Police said charges against the woman are being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service.