Shuswap Trail Alliance seeking volunteers for spring Volunteer Trail Days

Photo: Luc Rempel

The Shuswap Trail Alliance has announced its spring volunteer trail day schedule with the first trail day set for Saturday, April 5.

Locals who enjoy running, hiking, biking and horseback riding are invited to join the Shuswap Trail Alliance as they work to prepare local trails for another season.

The first volunteer trail day will be Saturday, April 9, at South Canoe from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Other scheduled trail days include two more days at South Canoe on April 26 and May 3, plus a day at Mount Baldy on May 24, Enderby Cliffs on May 31, the Eagle River Nature Trails on June 14, and Scotch Creek Hlina on June 21.

Anyone interested in participating on any of the trail days can register here.

For more information on the Shuswap Trail Alliance, visit their website.