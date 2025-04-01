Crown seeks three years in Salmon Arm child luring case

Photo: KTW file photo

A BC Supreme Court judge will finally render his decision on Friday afternoon for the sentencing of a Salmon Arm man facing charges for possession of child pornography and child luring.

The sentencing hearing for Brecken Peters resumed in Salmon Arm Monday following an adjournment in November 2024 to allow for a second psychiatric evaluation.

Peters originally pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of child luring in January 2024.

In a previous sentencing hearing, the court heard a cell phone belonging to Peters was seized by police and found to contain 13 images and 78 videos of child pornography.

Investigators also found chat logs from online messaging services showing Peters’s attempts to recruit minors into what was described as a “sex-slave relationship.”

At the sentencing hearing, Justice Brad Smith requested a second psychiatric evaluation in order to determine whether Peters’s mental health diagnoses of autism, depression and pedophiliac disorder impaired his cognitive abilities at the time of his offences.

In court Monday it was revealed that the second report stated Peters cognitive abilities were not impaired by his mental health diagnoses.

Defence lawyer Glenn Verdurmen argued in favour of a conditional sentence in recognition of the remorse expressed by Peters as well as the counselling treatment he is receiving.

“I say to you that Brecken Peters comes before the court as a remorseful first time offender,” he said. “He committed these offences when he was youthful and a lost individual who in many ways was a stranger to himself.”

“At the time of the offences, he was battling depression, anxiety and autism, and while living more so in cyberspace than in the real world,” he added.

“He is someone who is immensely immature and has not launched as an adult in many ways.”

Verdurmen argued two years of house arrest followed by three years of probation would be an appropriate sentence for the crimes committed.

“He has not shown propensity to be involved in crime, but he certainly stumbled into something, and because it gave him some relief against what he had going on in his own mind, he stayed there and he didn't get out,” he said.

He told the court that in the time since his original arrest, Peters has been living at home with his parents under strict bail conditions.

He added Peters has not accessed the internet in the three-and-a-half years since the conditions were put in place.

Peters also chose to give his own statement prior to sentencing.

“There aren't any words I can use that can truly express my regret or remorse for my actions,” he said. “I made a number of bad mistakes and poor choices that ultimately culminated in unfair and unjust harm for any and all victims that my actions have affected, as well as those around me.

“I can't take back what I've said or done and for that, I can only say that I'm truly sorry, but I want and am willing to do whatever it takes to not only see a change for the better in myself and my friends and family, but to actively contribute positively for the betterment of any victims in similar circumstances and the community as a whole.”

Crown Counsel Danika Heighes told court the Crown would not be satisfied with a conditional sentence and instead argued for two to three years of jail time.

She argued the child luring offence is the more serious of the two, and highlighted the disturbing content of Peters's online exchanges.

“They are graphic, they are sexually explicit, they are objectifying of the female children within them,” she said. “He was very clear that he was seeking a sex slave.”

Heighes highlighted the persistent nature of Peters’s exchanges in the chat logs as another point of concern.

“Despite them being relatively short in duration, Mr. Peters is very persistent in his pursuit of these children, to have them respond by producing child pornography for him,” she said.

“They're one after the other, after the other in an attempt to gain what Mr. Peters is looking for, which are images of child pornography for his sexual gratification.”

In a previous sentencing hearing the court heard how Peters had developed a questionnaire he would send to each victim as well as a list of strict rules in his attempts to set up a sex slave for pay relationship with girls under the age of 18.

Heighes said the large number of victims contacted by Peters was another aggravating factor for sentencing.

“Under the child luring specifically, there were at least 13 confirmed victims who stated they were under 18,” Heighes added.

“Mr. Peters was seeking out child pornography to be created specifically for him by female children on the internet.”

Smith adjourned the sentencing hearing until Friday at 2 p.m. when he will finalize the sentence and give his reasoning.