Salmon Arm RCMP arrested 'out of breath' man in breach of his bail conditions

Photo: Glacier Media

A Salmon Arm man was caught out of breath and breaking his bail conditions when police came to check on him.

On March 16 at about 9 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP officers conducted a curfew check on a man with conditions to stay inside his residence during certain hours.

When police arrived, they found the man was not at his home.

“While at the residence, two separate people walking by advised that there was a man in red sweatpants running towards the rear of the residence,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“After about 10 minutes, the man appeared and was noticeably out of breath.”

Police arrested the man for failing to comply with his release order and he was held for a bail hearing.

Following the bail hearing, the man was released by a judge.