Sicamous police called to remove hotel guest who checked out but did not leave

Photo: Luc Rempel

A Sicamous hotel guest that checked out but did not want to leave was removed after staff phoned the RCMP.

On March 25, police were called to the hotel after staff noticed a room that was vacated by the last guest was now occupied with the door latched from the inside.

“Police attended and noted the room had the chain latch applied to the door from the inside,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP.

“Police gained access to the room and found the last registered guest who had checked out that morning hiding in the bathroom of the unit.”

The man was then arrested for trespassing and removed from the hotel. He was eventually released from custody without charge.