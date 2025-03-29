257979
Police seek help locating missing Salmon Arm woman

Salmon Arm RCMP is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Erin Fraser was reported missing on February 12, 2025.

Fraser is described as Caucasian, 34 years-old, 5' 11'', weighing 154 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Fraser is believed to be driving a brown 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier with BC place GF142X.

She was last seen in the area of Salmon Arm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fraser is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

