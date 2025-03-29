255082
Salmon Arm  

City of Salmon Arm urging residents to be cautious after cougar spotted

A cougar has been spotted in the Bastion area of Salmon Arm.

A post on the City of Salmon Arm Facebook page is urging people to use caution when outdoors, especially during dawn and dusk when cougars are most active.

“Cougars primarily prey on deer, and since deer frequently travel through Salmon Arm, it is not uncommon to see cougars in local green spaces and fringe areas of town,” the post says.

The City listed the following tips for coexisting with wildlife:

  • Walk pets on a leash and do not leave them outside unattended, especially in the early morning or overnight
  • Secure livestock in night-pens or barns overnight
  • Keep children close and avoid walking alone in forested areas
  • Make noise while hiking to avoid surprise encounters

For more information on cougar awareness and safety, click here.

Report cougar sightings or aggressive wildlife behaviour to the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

