Salmon Arm  

Salmon Arm police seek public's help in finding missing man

Searching for missing man

Story: 541389

Police in Salmon Arm are looking for a man who's been missing for more than a month.

In a press release early Saturday morning, the Salmon Arm RCMP said they're seeking the public's help in finding 34-year-old Derrick Ryde.

'Police are very concerned for Derrick Ryde’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long,” the RCMP says.

While Ryde was first reported missing this past Tuesday, police said he hasn't been seen since Feb. 25.

He's described as 6-foot-5, 191-pound caucasian man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown or black jacket or blue hoodie.

Police have asked anyone with information about Ryde's whereabouts to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

