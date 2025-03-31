New Salmon Arm Rowing Club gets letter of support from city council

Photo: Salmon Arm Rowing Club

A new rowing society is coming to Salmon Arm following the decision of both arms of the Shuswap Association of Rowing and Paddling to row their separate ways.

At a March 24 meeting, Salmon Arm council received a letter requesting support for the formation of a new rowing society.

In the letter to council, Doris Mills of the new Salmon Arm Rowing Club said the rowers and the paddlers have decided to part ways.

“In the past, rowers and paddlers have operated under one society (Shuswap Association for Rowing and Paddling),” Mills said.

“As our respective disciplines have evolved, both the rowing and paddling communities have recognized the need to establish independent identities to better serve their distinct memberships and objectives.”

In order to complete the registration process for the new rowing society with Rowing Canada and Rowing BC, Mills said they needed a letter of support from city council.

The letter also noted a bit of a time crunch as their current membership with Rowing BC and Rowing Canada was set to expire on March 31.

Council passed a motion to provide the letter of support and staff assured council they would be able to write and send the letter quickly in order to get it to the rowing society before their deadline.

Registration for 2025 programs at the new Salmon Arm Rowing Club is expected to open soon according to their website.

They offer several rowing programs based out of Canoe Beach including juniors, masters and an inclusive program designed to support individuals with disabilities.

For more information you can visit their website or call 250-835-4314.