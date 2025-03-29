Sicamous Burger King developers sued by fire protection contractor for non-payment

Photo: Luc Rempel

A West Kelowna-based fire protection contractor is suing the developer of the not-yet-opened Burger King in Sicamous over non-payment for services rendered.

Nexus Fire and Safety submitted a notice of claim to the Salmon Arm court registry on March 14 showing the company's intention to take Alberta-based Hemkund Development Ltd. to small claims court for $17,140.56.

In the notice of claim, Nexus said its crews installed a fire suppression system for the Burger King in Sicamous, as well as fire extinguishers for a Petro-Can gas station at the same location.

“Hemkund sent a cheque for down payment but the cheque bounced,” reads the notice of claim.

“They sent an email explaining they lack funds and are willing to pay 8 per cent interest on money owing. No more response or conversation since then.”

Nexus Fire and Safety claim it is owed $12,999.97 for the fire suppression system, $872.55 for the fire extinguishers in Petro-Can and $3,092.04 for repairs at a Checkpoint in Merritt.

The total claim of $17,140.56 includes filing and service fees.

The Burger King at the Checkpoint development on Main Street in Sicamous has yet to open.

None of the allegations in the claim have been proven in court.