Salmon Arm residents warned of fraudulent text messages about unpaid parking tickets

Photo: Luc Rempel

The City of Salmon Arm is warning residents about an uptick in fraudulent text messages claiming the recipient owes the city $27 for an unpaid parking ticket.

In a statement on social media the city is warning residents these messages are not legitimate.

“The city does not issue parking tickets or request payment via text message,” reads the statement. “If you have received such a message, do not click on any links or provide personal or payment information.”

Residents are encouraged to contact city hall directly in the event they are worried about any city-related fines or services. You can call city hall at 250-803-4000 or visit their website for more information.

To report a possible scam or learn more about common scam and fraud tactics you can visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud website.