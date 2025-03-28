Sicamous police seize loaded revolver, contraband tobacco following routine traffic stop

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Sicamous Mounties seized contraband tobacco and a loaded revolver after pulling over a pickup truck for an illegal window tint.

On March 25, a Sicamous RCMP officer conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck on Highway 1 due to alleged illegal window tint on the cab of the truck.

During the traffic stop, the officer discovered contraband tobacco and arrested the driver on charges of possession of unstamped tobacco under the Federal Excise Act.

“A search of the truck incidental to arrest led to police locating a .22 caliber revolver loaded with bullets which was within access of the driver,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP.

“The driver was then arrested for unlawful possession of a restricted firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.”

The male driver was later released from custody. Mounties said they are continuing to investigate the incident and plan to seek approval from BC Prosecution Service for charges against the driver.