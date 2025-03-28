Man arrested after Sicamous senior assaulted at home

Photo: Luc Rempel

Sicamous Mounties say an arrest has been made after a senior was assaulted in his own home earlier this month.

On Sunday, March 23, RCMP said officers found and arrested a 24-year-old male resident of the Sicamous area on charges of assault causing bodily harm.

The charges stem from a March 13 incident which took place on a rural property on Solsqua Sicamous Road.

“A 75-year-old male landlord reported he had been assaulted by a friend of his tenant after he confronted a guest of his tenant for being on his property,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP.

“The victim suffered injuries including a broken nose in the assault.”

The suspect has been released with an upcoming May court date in Salmon Arm. Conditions of his release include a prohibition from contacting the senior who was assaulted.