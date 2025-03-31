Community support sought as pilings installed for new Eric Christmas Memorial Boardwalk

Photo: Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society

The Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society has announced new pilings have been installed for the Eric Christmas memorial boardwalk, but the group is still seeking donations to complete the project.

In a press release issued last week, the society thanked the community for their ongoing support.

“The pilings are installed,” reads the statement.

“Thanks to the amazing support from our community, we are well on our way to reaching our goal! Help get the boards installed with a donation to this legacy, community project.”

Plans to replace the aging 30-year-old structure of the Eric Christmas memorial boardwalk were announced back in February.

In that announcement, SABNES said work on the new pilings was scheduled to begin in mid-February with new boards to be installed after the spring nesting season has finished.

The new platform is planned to be larger than the old one, and will feature seating to allow more comfort for bird watchers, nature enthusiasts and school groups.

The Salmon Arm foreshore trail and Eric Christmas Memorial Boardwalk allows access to a beautiful urban wetland where 282 species of birds make their home.

SABNES is looking to raise a total of $350,000 to fund the project.

Donations can be made via e-transfer to [email protected] with Eric Christmas Memorial Boardwalk in the memo field, or via secure portal on the Shuswap Community Foundation website. People can also make donations directly to the SABNES project account at any SASCU location.

SABNES is also offering sponsorship opportunities where a $250 donation will get your name on a recognition of support sign which will be placed near the new boardwalk.