Salmon Arm police catch drunk driver asleep behind the wheel while vehicle still running

Salmon Arm Mounties say a drunk driver was caught sleeping behind the wheel of his pickup truck while the vehicle was still running.

On March 16, Salmon Arm police on patrol on Third Street SE observed a man sleeping behind the wheel of a blue Toyota Tacoma at about 10:45 p.m.

“Police queries showed the registered vehicle owner had a previous immediate roadside prohibition for impaired driving,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“The officer approached the vehicle and noticed several open cans of vodka alcoholic beverages in the vehicle, which was running.”

When the officer woke the driver, he alleged there was a “heavy odour of alcohol” coming from the vehicle.

A roadside breath demand was conducted which resulted in a fail reading. A second test provided the same result.

The 54-year-old driver was served a 90 day driving prohibition and the Toyota Tacoma was impounded for 30 days.